Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.00.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $243,333.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $230.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.67. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $204.38 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

