The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD opened at $72.83 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

