World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WEX were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,368.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at $21,929,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $204.01 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

