Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,916 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 49.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 246,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176,216 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYB opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

