Evercore ISI Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $186.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPLK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $112.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.07. Splunk has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after buying an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after buying an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,722,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after buying an additional 337,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

