Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.10% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

SWM opened at $42.12 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

