Royce & Associates LP Purchases Shares of 84,000 Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 591.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $671.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.42. Passage Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.32.

Passage Bio Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG).

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.