Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $385.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook stock opened at $330.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.50. Facebook has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.78. The firm has a market cap of $936.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,893,503 shares of company stock worth $579,939,899 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

