Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $565.00 at KeyCorp

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $540.00 to $565.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $482.81.

Broadcom stock opened at $475.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $462.00. The stock has a market cap of $193.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

