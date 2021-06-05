$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.94. Belden posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Belden by 1,785.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Belden by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40. Belden has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $54.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

