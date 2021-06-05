The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Sells $641,920.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $641,920.00.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

