PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $80,077.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,401,896 shares of company stock valued at $87,159,657 and have sold 717,782 shares valued at $43,728,089. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $3,506,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $4,504,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

