GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $223,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,405,000 after purchasing an additional 304,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Gentex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 405,036 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,762,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 80,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,547,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $652,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

