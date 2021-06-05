43,665 Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 36,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

NYSE UMC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

