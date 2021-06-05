Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank lifted its stake in Moody’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Moody’s stock opened at $335.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.49. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.