Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CACG. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 995,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,454,000 after buying an additional 49,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 189,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65,640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CACG stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

