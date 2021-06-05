Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,122,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $11,823,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

