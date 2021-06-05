Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRT opened at $31.64 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

