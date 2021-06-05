Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $135.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.83. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $74.87 and a one year high of $191.13.

