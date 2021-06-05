Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.66. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.