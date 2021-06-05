American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CFO Sells $219,639.60 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $140.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $14.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,029,000 after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.