Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) EVP Sells $252,004.00 in Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VMI opened at $252.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.11 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

