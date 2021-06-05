Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Director Peter Warner Davidson Sells 10,000 Shares

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $31.59 on Friday. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.09.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 28.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 49.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

