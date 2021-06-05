Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). 67,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 66,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of £90.39 million and a PE ratio of -12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.69.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

