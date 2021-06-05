C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C3.ai from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

C3.ai stock opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $85,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,301,473.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

