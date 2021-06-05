MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target upped by Tudor Pickering to C$9.50 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MEG. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.88.
TSE:MEG opened at C$8.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.10. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -29.87.
In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
