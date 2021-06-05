MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target upped by Tudor Pickering to C$9.50 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MEG. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

TSE:MEG opened at C$8.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.10. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -29.87.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.0875589 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

