TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$70.00 target price on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.67.

Shares of TRP opened at C$63.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$66.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$60.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4571116 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.31%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys bought 1,800 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$104,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,053,885.60. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 2,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$58.40 per share, with a total value of C$116,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,800. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,795 shares of company stock worth $1,606,340.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

