Loop Capital Raises Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $33.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 70.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 736,060 shares of company stock valued at $21,136,651.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

