Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Trading Down 0.9%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 128,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 179,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

MRAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Murata Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho cut Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

