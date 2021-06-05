Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Shares Down 4%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) shares dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 3,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 26,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alsea in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

