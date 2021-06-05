Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Shares Down 1.5%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 14,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

