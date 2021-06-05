Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperformer rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR opened at $14.71 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.