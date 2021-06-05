Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS:RBGPF opened at $92.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.93. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

