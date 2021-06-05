Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target Lowered to C$67.00 at Scotiabank

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of EGHSF stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $59.95.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

