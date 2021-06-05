Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 674.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,440,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ventas by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,186 shares of company stock worth $2,748,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

