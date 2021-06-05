Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,874 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EC opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

