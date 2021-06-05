Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 43,498 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 260.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,498 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGBD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in TCG BDC by 40.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in TCG BDC by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TCG BDC news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $754.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

