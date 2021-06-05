Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,882 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,813 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after buying an additional 360,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,956,000 after buying an additional 190,245 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 260,104 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 93,710 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

