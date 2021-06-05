BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.48% of AutoNation worth $485,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AN shares. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

AN stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 586,544 shares of company stock worth $60,370,410. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.