Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 531,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.