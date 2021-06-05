Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Lowered to $19.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMVT. Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Immunovant from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Immunovant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.79.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25. Immunovant has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $972.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,518 shares during the period. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 84,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

