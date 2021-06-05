Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Position Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,862,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on QSR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

In related news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,750,324.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,602 shares of company stock valued at $31,156,656. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QSR opened at $69.18 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

