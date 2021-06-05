Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,447 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Aramark worth $489,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 75,444 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 557,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARMK opened at $35.96 on Friday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.