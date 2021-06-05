Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,432,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SNAP opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.96. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Snap by 45.6% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

