Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Acquires $391,282.60 in Stock

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson acquired 51,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $391,282.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,574 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $17,117.10.

On Monday, May 24th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 3,628 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $24,126.20.

On Thursday, May 20th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,900 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $19,285.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 15,421 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,465.45.

Shares of Insignia Systems stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.33. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Insignia Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

