UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) CAO Sells $403,884.20 in Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UGI opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in UGI by 2,132.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in UGI by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in UGI by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

