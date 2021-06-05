GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Sells $473,750.00 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $473,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $473,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00.

GDRX opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.96.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.