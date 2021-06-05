CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $936.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

CSGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $940.83.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $841.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $859.99. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $646.46 and a 1-year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after acquiring an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,940,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,503,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,550,000 after purchasing an additional 209,224 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 140.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,066,000 after buying an additional 669,740 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,048,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,036,000 after buying an additional 69,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

