AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AVB has been the subject of several other reports. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.19.

Shares of AVB opened at $211.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $213.67.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

