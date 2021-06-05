Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Acadia Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after buying an additional 273,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,588,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after buying an additional 2,097,022 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after buying an additional 412,221 shares during the period.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a PEG ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

